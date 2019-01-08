An elderly man was robbed at gunpoint inside his own apartment building in the Bronx, all for just $18.Video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the 77-year-old man in the hallway after they exited the elevator.It happened Monday just before 11 a.m. near Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street in the Longwood section.The building's security cameras captured the crime.The 77-year-old man uses a cane and thankfully was not injured, but he had a gun put to his face in his own apartment building.The suspect fled the building on foot northbound on Southern Boulevard.The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic man, last seen wearing a dark-colored coat with a fur-lined hood, dark colored sweatpants with red stripes on its sides and dark colored boots.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------