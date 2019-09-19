Elderly widow robbed of tombstone money in East Village apartment

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An elderly widow was robbed of thousands of dollars after being followed home and attacked by a man in Manhattan.The violent thief barged into the 89-year-old woman's home in the East Village where he rummaged through her bedroom for cash.It happened back on Saturday, September 14th at 11:45 a.m. near East 10th Street and Avenue D.The victim had a large sum of cash in her apartment because, police say, she was saving for a tombstone for her deceased husband. He passed away some time ago.The victim opened her apartment door, and the man grabbed her from behind, pushed her through the doorway and to the ground.The man then asked her, "Where's the money?" The victim told the robber that her money was in her bedroom, in a drawer.The man took $5,000 cash from the bedroom and ran off.The woman sustained neck and back pain.She was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where she was treated and released.The robber is described as a Hispanic man, with a light complexion, 160 pounds, approximately 5'8" tall, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, blue t-shirt, white sneakers, backpack and a black and blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------