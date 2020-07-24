Elderly woman attacked, set on fire in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspects caught on camera slapping and setting fire to an 89-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The incident was reported on July 17 just before 7 p.m. near 16th Avenue and 77th Street.Two men approached the elderly victim from behind and slapped her in the face.When she tried to avoid further contact with the attackers, her shirt was lit wit ha match or lighter.The victim was not seriously injured, but photos of her shirt show the burn marks from the flames.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------