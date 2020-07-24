Father, daughter beaten with beer bottles in Manhattan bodega attack

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manahttan (WABC) -- Newly released surveillance video shows a father and his adult daughter getting pummeled inside a bodega.

The incident, which apparently stemmed from an unspecified dispute, happened July 7 inside a store at 2090 Amsterdam Ave.

The attack lasted several minutes and the 41-year-old victim was eventually knocked unconscious when he was hit on the head with beer bottles. He was then kicked repeatedly.

RELATED | 12-year-old boy attacked by group inside Brooklyn deli

The 22-year-old daughter was also punched, kicked and struck on the head.

A woman who tried to call 911 during the melee had her phone stolen.

The father was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable. The daughter was treated at the scene.

The NYPD said they are looking for the following individuals in connection to the crime:

-21-year-old Devonte Phillips
-22-year-old Tyquan Dupont
-26-year-old Tyrone Lawrence

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

