CeFaan Kim has the latest at the polls on Election Day in NYC.

All 51 NYC Council seats up for grabs -- these are the races to watch

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's Election Day across the country and in New York City, all 51 City Council seats are up for grabs.

A few of the races in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx are very close -- these are the ones to watch.

District 19

In Whitestone, Queens, incumbent Councilmember Vickie Paladino is fired up. Her challenger, Democrat Tony Avella, used to hold the Council seat. He called the Republican a white supremacist and alleged that she has ties to the Proud Boys.

"I'm shocked that we have a white supremacist representing us," Avella said Monday. "Clearly she is. Her whole staff has issues with postings with white supremacist groups. Her own son has been a member of the Proud Boys. We have a picture of her with the founder of the Proud Boys smiling and shaking hands."

She spoke out about the accusations as she voted on Tuesday.

"The tactics that this man has tried...it's because he has no message, it's a simple as that, he's been a career politician for the last 16 or 18 years and I'm tired of it, I was his constituent," Paladino said.

Two years ago the Trump-supporting Republican beat Avella, but she bested him by only a couple hundred votes.

District 13

In the southeast Bronx, Democratic incumbent Marjorie Velazquez is facing a challenge from Republican Kristy Marmorato.

The district is 61% registered Democrats and a Republican hasn't been elected there in more than 20 years, but voters tend to lean more moderate and if a seat were to flip, this is where it could happen.

District 47

In South Brooklyn incumbent Justin Brannan is facing off against Republican Ari Kagan, who is also sort of an incumbent.

That's because Kagan switched to the Republican Party in a redistricting shakeup.

District 9

Criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam, who was one of five men convicted and later exonerated in the "Central Park Jogger" rape case, is running unopposed.

