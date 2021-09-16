Coronavirus Update NYC: Post-festival cluster prompts renewed super-spreader concerns

It comes as the city's health department investigates a cluster of COVID-19 cases after a large music festival, and amid the return of the popular Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy.
The NYC Health Department investigation is focusing on more than a dozen COVID cases following the Electric Zoo Music Festival on Randalls Island.
Before the pandemic, the Labor Day weekend festival drew more than 100,000 people.
This year, attendees had to be fully vaccinated.
Still, the health department says the case count is now up to 16, so they are asking anyone who attended to get tested.
Electric Zoo ran from September 3 - 5.
New Yorkers can click here to find a COVID-19 testing location.
For those that attended the festival but live outside of NYC, visit your local health department's website to find a testing option.
Officials say eight other attendees may have been contagious at the time - and that's why getting vaccinated is so critical.
The vaccine is also why the Feast of San Gennaro is returning to Little Italy tonight.
The popular outdoor event, which runs through September 26, offers some of the best Italian food in the city.
Businesses that were decimated during the pandemic are looking forward to finally being able to welcome crowds.
Health officials, though, will be keeping a close eye on case counts following the event.
ALSO READ | Missing Long Island native's boyfriend a person of interest & hindering investigation, police say
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question