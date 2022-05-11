Body found at site of massive fire at New Jersey waste facility

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body has been recovered after a massive five-alarm fire tore through a waste management facility in New Jersey on Tuesday.

The fatality is believed to be a worker, as there was only one person unaccounted for, but his or her identity has not yet been released.

The medical examiner is on the scene, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Video from News Copter 7 showed black smoke billowing from the Waste Management Julia Street Transfer Station located at 864 Julia Street in Elizabeth after the fire broke out around 2 p.m.
Officials said that the fire may have started from machinery inside the building, and while tons of trash stubbornly burned, the private garbage carting company doesn't handle any hazardous materials.

The smoke spewed into the surrounding community due to gusty winds, and as a result, residents of nearby houses were asked to evacuate.

No other injuries were reported.

Julia Street was shut down for a large stretch between Division Street and Route 1.

There was no impact to operations at the nearby Newark Liberty International Airport, with winds pushing the smoke away from the area.

Officials contained the blaze, but firefighters were battling hotspots throughout the night.

A disaster action team from Red Cross New Jersey was also on the scene.

