Toni Yates reports on the new Mercy House in Elizabeth.

Archdiocese of Newark opens third Mercy House in Elizabeth to help community in need

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- After opening its second facility last year in Jersey City, the Archdiocese of Newark has cut the ribbon on its third Mercy House location, dedicated to serving the community.

The newest Mercy House, located at 249 Court Street, immediately began serving on Wednesday, meeting the needs of families in Elizabeth, who could use some extra help.

"Whether it's diapers, food, clothing and also spiritual needs, some come broken and we have a front seat to miracles," said Mercy House Director Cheryl Riley. "We see the face of Christ in everybody, and we meet them where they are and help them."

The Archdiocese of Newark with the help of many parishes, raised money and collected household items to ensure this newest Mercy House facility remains stocked.

"We've got migrants and people in the community in desperate need," said Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Newark Sister Donna Ciango.

The new location is not residential, like Mercy House in Jersey City, but some of its clients were there Wednesday to toast the new location.

Without the help from Mercy, they had no home.

"I used to sit at the bus stop," said Mercy House resident Devern Jones. "I wasn't supposed to be there."

As they open the doors to the Elizabeth location, the Archdiocese is already at work on a fourth Mercy House in Bogota.

