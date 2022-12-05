Archdiocese of Newark opens Mercy House in Jersey City to provide for people in need

Monday was the grand opening of the Archdiocese of Newark's Mercy House, a facility of giving and outreach in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Archdiocese of Newark is opening its second facility, called Mercy House, in an effort to provide food, clothes, and more to people in need.

With a ribbon cutting and prayers within the gathering spaces, Mercy House officially became a part of giving and outreach in Jersey City.

"We don't know what to expect here, but we know there will be a lot of people to serve," Mercy House Director Cheryl Riley said.

The Archdiocese of Newark oversees the services at 20 Greenville Avenue.

What was once a convent for decades, is now a residential home for women who need an extra hand.

"When you're in a situation where life is in an upheaval, you need stability," resident Gloria said.

Mercy House offers a pantry to those in the community who need help in supplementing their own shelves at home with food, clothing, or household accessories, and their spiritual needs.

"What we see here is exactly God's love in action. That's what we are called to," the Archdiocese of Newark Bishop Gregory Studerus said.

Never missing anyone on his nice list, a very busy Santa stopped by, offering thanks and well wishes to this addition to the community that hopes to help and heal.

After renovations, 40 rooms will be available.

That's not the end of the expansion either. The plan is to open more Mercy Houses in Bergen and Hudson counties.

----------

