2 'American Idol' contestants from NY help make history

It's not where you come from, it's about where you want to go! Quit making me cry @cojustsam! #AmericanIdol — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) April 27, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'American Idol' was like no other as all of the top 20 finalists, including Just Sam and Julia Gargano from New York City, performed from home on Sunday night.The show made TV history broadcasting from 40 different locations ! Even 'American Idol' judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, went live from their homes!The New York City finalists competing for a spot in next week's top 10 are from Staten Island and Harlem.Julia Gargano, a 21-year-old singer-songwriter born and raised on Staten Island, wowed the judges with her performance of "Human."From a very young age, Julia began writing songs and recording. In her teenage years, she began singing jazz professionally at venues all over New York City while attending LaGuardia Performing Arts High School.The performer who calls herself Just Sam has been singing in the NYC subway since middle school.She performed "I believe" by Fantasia, and didn't leave a dry eye... well, in a few houses!"Although I've dreamt of it my entire life, I could have never have pictured this as a kid. Ever. Not that moment," Just Sam said back in February.The top 10 will be decided by viewer vote. You can cast up to 30 votes - 10 votes per contestant, per platform (website / text / the AmericanIdol app).Voting ends Monday, April 27 at 9am ET.----------