CMAs 2019 winners: 'Old Town Road', Kacey Musgraves take home early trophies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves are the early 2019 CMA Award winners.
During a special presentation on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning, country music duo Maddie & Tae revealed which acts prevailed in two categories: "Old Town Road (Remix)" by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus won CMA Musical Event of the Year, and "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves took home the trophy for CMA Music Video of the Year.
The rest of the winners will be announced Wednesday evening during the 2019 CMA Awards.
Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com, and live coverage airs on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT.
The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
FULL LIST OF 2019 CMA AWARDS WINNERS, NOMINEES
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
"Burning Man" - Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
"GIRL" - Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
WINNER: "God's Country" - Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
"Millionaire" - Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
"Speechless" - Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
Center Point Road - Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Cry Pretty - Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay - Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Desperate Man - Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
GIRL - Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
WINNER: "Beautiful Crazy"
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"GIRL"
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
"God's Country"
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
"Rainbow"
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila"
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
"All My Favorite People" - Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
"Brand New Man" - Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
"Dive Bar" - Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
WINNER: "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
"What Happens In A Small Town" - Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
"Burning Man" - Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
"GIRL" - Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
"God's Country" - Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
WINNER: "Rainbow" - Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
"Some Of It" - Eric Church
Director: Reid Long and John Peets
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
"THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
NATIONAL
"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) - Westwood One
"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) - Premiere Networks
"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio
"Nash Nights Live" (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) - Westwood One
"The Storme Warren Show" (Storme Warren) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio
MAJOR MARKET
"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and "Maverick" Jeffrey Bolen) - KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
"Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and "Remy" Zachary Hoesly) - WIL, St. Louis, Mo.
"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and "Slow Joe" Wallace) - KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
"The Rob + Holly Show" (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) - WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
"Tanner in the Morning" (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and "Captain Jim" Homa) - WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
"Tony, Jake & Jenn" (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) - KUPL, Portland, Ore.
LARGE MARKET
"Amanda and Jesse" (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) - WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
"J.R. and Beth in the Morning" ("J.R." Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) - KCYY, San Antonio, Texas
"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) - WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) - KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
"Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) - WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI
MEDIUM MARKET
"Clay & Company" (Clay Moden, Rob Banks, and Val Townsend) - WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
"The Doc Show with Jessie" (Ken "Doc" Medek and Jessie Roberts) - WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.
"Mo & StyckMan" ("Mo" Melissa Wagner and "Styckman" Greg Owens) - WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) - WQMX, Akron, Ohio
"Tony and Kris" (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) - WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.
SMALL MARKET
"Barrett, Fox & Berry" (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) - KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
"Ben & Arnie" (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) - WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.
"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) - WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
"Mackey and Miles in the Morning" (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) - WBYT, South Bend, Ind.
"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) - WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
"THE 53RD ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
MAJOR MARKET
KILT - Houston-Galveston, Texas
KPLX - Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
WIL - St. Louis, Mo.
WKLB - Boston, Mass.
WYCD - Detroit, Mich.
LARGE MARKET
KCYY - San Antonio, Texas
KUBL - Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WFMS - Indianapolis, Ind.
WLHK - Indianapolis, Ind.
WQDR - Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
WSIX - Nashville, Tenn.
MEDIUM MARKET
CKRY - Calgary, Alta.
KXKT - Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
WBBS - Syracuse, N.Y.
WIVK - Knoxville, Tenn.
WXCY - Wilmington, Del.
SMALL MARKET
KCLR - Columbia, Mo.
KFDI - Wichita, Kan.
KKNU - Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
WBYT - South Bend, Ind.
WYCT - Pensacola, Fla.
