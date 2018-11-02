ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man near Manhattan apartment

In this Sept. 17, 2018, file photo, Alec Baldwin speaks at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday, accused of punching an unknown male in what may have been a dispute over parking.

It happened around 2 p.m. near his residence on East 10th Street in Manhattan.

Assault charges are pending.

He is being held at the 6th Precinct.

Details of the incident were not known, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentalec baldwinassaultNew York CityManhattanLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sandy Kenyon reviews life-altering 'A Private War'
'Fresh Off the Boat' tackles Asian driving stereotype
Great food and drink events in New York City this week
Grinch takes on Bloomingdale's: Exclusive look at holiday windows
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
Sandy-damaged home under construction collapses on LI
School bus driver finds boy dead of hit-and-run at bus stop
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Police: Parent assaults 11-year-old football player at game
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
3 women wanted for beating wig store employee in Queens
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Show More
Passengers flee out windows on wild ride to Queen Mary
Armored truck stolen and dumped in Valley Stream
Lessons learned: Bodega owner saves teen from attack
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Reward offered in unsolved murder of young couple on LI
More News