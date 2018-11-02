LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday, accused of punching an unknown male in what may have been a dispute over parking.
It happened around 2 p.m. near his residence on East 10th Street in Manhattan.
Assault charges are pending.
He is being held at the 6th Precinct.
Details of the incident were not known, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
