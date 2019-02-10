ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande wins first Grammy for 'Sweetener'

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande sings about her new love - "Ari" - and says "She taught me love, she taught me patience." (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Ariana Grande, who this week publicly clashed with a Grammys producer, has won her first Grammy Award.

Grande won Sunday for best pop vocal album for "Sweetener." She was not in attendance at a pre-telecast ceremony to accept the honor.

In a tweet, she called the win "wild and beautiful" and thanked her fans for "being my main source of joy and inspiration always."



She also took to Instagram to share a childhood photo that had been edited to make it look like a young Grande was holding a Grammy statuette.


The superstar accused Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich of lying about discussions with Grande about performing at Sunday's ceremony. Ehrlich told The Associated Press on Thursday that Grande had told producers that she said she didn't have adequate time to prepare.

Grande blasted the comments in a social media post, saying she could have prepared a performance overnight.

Click here for a full list of Grammy Award winners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newsgrammy awardaward showsariana grande
Related
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
ARIANA GRANDE
Ariana Grande to skip Grammys after producer dispute
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More ariana grande
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
'The Favourite' named best UK film at BAFTA Awards
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
Muralist paints tribute to A Tribe Called Quest on laundromat
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LI police chase ends in crash, killing married couple and teen
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storms could cause treacherous travel
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Police: Driver flees after crash kills passenger on Long Island
Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Woman with baby in car smashes into police station
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Show More
Bronx Borough President denounces dad's controversial comments
Man tasered 11 times during 'vicious' traffic stop: Lawsuit
Police arrest driver of minivan that crashed into school bus
Enquirer lawyer denies tabloid tried to extort Bezos
Teenage suspects sought in series of Bronx muggings
More News