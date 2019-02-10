The main Grammys broadcast hasn't even begun yet, but many Grammy Award winners have already been announced ahead of Sunday night's telecast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:Best pop solo performance: Lady Gaga's "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"Best traditional pop vocal album: Willie Nelson's "My Way"Best country song: "Space Cowboy," Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves)Best country solo performance: Kacey Musgraves' "Butterflies"Best duo/group country performance: Dan + Shay's "Tequila"Best music video: Childish Gambino's "This Is America"Best alternative music album: "Colors," BeckBest comedy album: "Equanimity & the Bird Revelation," Dave ChappelleBest Latin pop album: Claudia Brant's "Sincera"Best spoken word album: Jimmy Carter's "Faith - A Journey for All"Best folk album: Punch Brothers' "All Ashore"Best contemporary Christian music album: Lauren Daigle's "Look Up Child"Best musical theater album: "The Band's Visit"Best American roots song: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"Best American roots performance: Brandi Carlile's "The Joke"Best Americana album: Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You"Best gospel album: Tori Kelly's "Hiding Place"Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: Lauren Daigle's "You Say"Best world music album: Soweto Gospel Choir's "Freedom"Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "The Greatest Showman"Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Black Panther"Best song written for visual media: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"Best traditional blues album: Buddy Guy's "The Blues Is Alive and Well"Best music film: Quincy Jones' "Quincy"Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of 'Weird Al' Yankovic"