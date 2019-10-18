Arts & Entertainment

Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Aretha Franklin's photographer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Aretha Franklin was known around the world as "The Queen of Soul," but in a new book, photojournalist Linda Solomon introduces "The Queen Next Door."

The photographer became a friend to Aretha after spotting her at a local grocery store.

"She wasn't a diva ... She did her own grocery shopping. In fact, I was shopping at the local store where we live in Detriot, and I saw Aretha, and then when I checked out, I said to the cashier, 'You know, Aretha is in the produce aisle.' The cashier looked at me, she said, 'She's here all the time,'" Solomon said.

In the 80s, Franklin moved back home to Detriot to be with her family. Solomon had a column in The Detroit News and decided to track down the star after she appeared on a local talk show.

"So I went down to the studio, and I waited for her to arrive. She walked out of her limo, and I said, 'Ms. Franklin, thank you so much for coming home," she said.

The 1980s were an incredible time for Franklin, a time when hits like "Who's Zoomin' Who," "Freeway of Love" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" topped charts.

Despite her stardom, Franklin wasn't leaving Detriot, so anyone who wanted to perform with her needed to fly out from Los Angeles or New York.

"And because I had gotten to know here, she invited me to cover all of these wonderful things she was experiencing, from her network specials, to the AMAs, even to her son's college graduation party," Solomon said.

Solomon said during this time, she learned that family was everything to Franklin.

"In fact, she said that was the happiest time of her life, when she could perform with her sisters on stage," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaretha franklinbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hospitalized after falling through sidewalk hole in NYC
Boy rescued from Hudson River during boating emergency
Mystery woman discovered dead in Hudson River
Death investigation underway after body found in New Jersey
19-year-old woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run in Queens
Wrong-way driver may have caused NJ crash that killed 3
1645th World Trade Center victim identified
Show More
Community pays for homeless man's funeral after vicious NYC murders
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Cold case solved: Man arrested in 1995 murders of 2 NYC teens
Video shows chaotic moments leading up to police shooting in NYC
ALCS Game 5: Yankees need win over Astros to keep season alive
More TOP STORIES News