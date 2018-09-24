NEW YORK (WABC) --A whole new season of "Dancing with the Stars" kicks off Monday, and the mix of contestants for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy can best be described as eclectic.
It is a diverse and group of stars from different fields.
"You look at the rest of the cast, and there are many, many years of past dance experience combined," radio personality Bobby Bones said. "And I'm zero. I think I may have less than everyone else. So for me, I'm excited, because I think I'm what America is, a bunch of people just watching and enjoying the show. And now I finally get to take part and hopefully represent them."
Actor Milo Manheim has quite the height differential with partner Witney Carson.
"On me, it has no effect," he said. "It's more for her, you know? She's just telling me to keep my frame and do what I need to do, and she's adjusting what she needs to do."
"I'm just going to wear really high heels, and we'll be good," Carson said.
DeMarcus Ware is a former NFL star, a profession that has done quite well in dancing years past.
"The thing is being able to compete," he said. "When the competitor comes out, you don't want to stop. You don't want to lose, and all the meticulous things that Lindsay (Arnold) showed me how to do, I make sure that I hit it home every time. Because the thing is, you want to win. You don't just go on the show for people to see you. You go on this thing to compete."
Mary Lou Retton is an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, but even she didn't realize the challenge she was undertaking.
"I knew it was going to be difficult, but I didn't realize how technical ballroom dancing is," she said. "It's frustrating. I had a breakdown the first day or two."
We know actor John Schneider can sing, but can he dance?
"I can be taught," he said. "I can be taught, because I've done musical theater. But it does not come naturally to me at all...It's kind of a mind game. It's like a crossword puzzle for your feet."
CLICK HERE for more on the full cast.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts