ABC PREMIERES

'Dancing with the Stars' 2018 cast includes Evanna Lynch of 'Harry Potter,' Bachelor Nation's 'Grocery Store Joe'

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Actor John Schneider, known for ''The Dukes of Hazard'' and many other films, will be dancing. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)</span></div>
A new season of Dancing with the Stars is almost here, and the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

These are the stars competing for the Mirror Ball this fall:

Evanna Lynch
Joe Amabile (known by fans of The Bachelorette as "Grocery Store Joe")
Mary Lou Retton
Nikki Glaser
Nancy McKeon
Alexis Ren
Bobby Bones
Danelle Umstead
DeMarcus Ware
John Schneider
Juan Pablo di Pace
Milo Manheim

Tinashe

As with past seasons, the stars come from all over: Movies, television, music and sports.

Here are the new and returning pros who will be partnering with the stars:

Alan Bersten
Artem Chigvintsev
Brandon Armstrong
Cheryl Burke
Emma Slater
Gleb Savchenko

Jenna Johnson
Keo Motsepe
Lindsay Arnold
Sasha Farber
Sharna Burgess
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Witney Carson

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews return as co-hosts, and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Watch Dancing With the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC, beginning September 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsballroom dancingdanceABCbuzzworthyABC premieres
Related
How to play 'Dancing with the Stars' fantasy league
Meet the 'Dancing with the Stars' pros
Terrell Owens to team up with Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'
ABC PREMIERES
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
New Miss America says living in Brooklyn gave her edge
Firefighter-turned-filmmaker recounts career journey after 9/11
Academy museum is a dream nearly a century in the making
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Florence Track: Landfall could happen Friday
2 killed when SUV crashes into gas station in Commack
Vacant building collapses in SI, neighbors displaced
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Mario Cuomo Bridge open to traffic amid political controversy
Florence path: Carolinas prepare for direct hit
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by black bear
Manhattan DA to dismiss 3,000 marijuana cases
Show More
Hicksville parking garage closure begins after booting
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Man in prison for Brooklyn murder fights to overturn conviction
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
More News