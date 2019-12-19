Arts & Entertainment

Singer Camila Cabello apologizes for racist images posted to her alleged Tumblr blog

Singer Camila Cabello is apologizing for past racist language and images she allegedly used on a now-deleted social media account.

This comes days after a Twitter user posted screenshots from a now-defunct Tumblr blog claiming to belong to the 22-year-old "Havana" singer.

The account contained a series of racist jokes, memes and references to the n-word.

While Cabello did not specify that the account was hers, she released an apology, admitting she felt "ashamed."

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it," she said in a statement posted to Twitter.



Many write that even though the former Fifth Harmony star apparently made these posts years ago, "at 15 she had to know racism is wrong."

Others coming to her defense writing, "at this moment, we must take her apology and hope she truly means it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man smashes basement window with brick, rapes woman in NYC
Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Ex-NJ principal admits having child porn on his school computer
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season moves in
Tips: Bitter cold arrives, falling ice continues to pose danger
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
Show More
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants get licenses
Bread rubbed on laptops turns black in students' experiment
7 On Your Side Investigates: What's in your water?
Newark touts lowest murder rate in nearly 6 decades
Radio host wishes for school shooting to distract from impeachment
More TOP STORIES News