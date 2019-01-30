ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B due in court Thursday in strip club melee in Queens

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B is due back in a Queens court Thursday in connection with an alleged assault at a strip club.

The 26-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi BcourtassaultNew York City
