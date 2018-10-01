ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault in Queens

She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B surrendered to police Monday morning, to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.

Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was involved in the attack.

