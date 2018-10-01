ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B set to surrender to police in alleged assault in Queens

Singer Cardi B accepts the Best New Artist award during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 11, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B is set to surrender to police Monday morning, to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.

She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.

Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was involved in the attack.

