FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --Rapper Cardi B is set to surrender to police Monday morning, to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a Queens strip club.
She will face misdemeanor charges in connection with the Aug 29th fight at Angels Strip Club in Flushing.
Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Detectives are sorting out whether or not she was involved in the attack.
