Colton Underwood announced as the next 'Bachelor'

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood's tears may have finally ended on "Bachelor in Paradise," but this winter the river will flow again when he's the new "Bachelor."

The big announcement was made Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"Bachelor Nation" was first introduced to Colton when he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette."

The NFL Free Agent revealed to her that he is a virgin. He also revealed that he had went on a date with her friend Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk's season of "The Bachelor." That quickly became a central "drama" of his plot line that season.

Colton was eventually eliminated after his hometown date, coming in fourth place.

Shortly after his heartbreak on the show, he appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise," where Tia was waiting for him. After some reluctance on his part to commit, they rekindled their relationship. Yet just a short time later, he called it quits.



He told Tia that he gave it his best shot. It seemed as though the chemistry just wasn't there for him.
Watch the breakup below:


Now, he's ready to give it a third try, but as "The Bachelor" in January 2019.

Colton grew up in Washington, Illinois, but now his family resides in Aurora, Colorado. The 26-year-old attended Illinois State University. He has played for the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders as a linebacker on their practice squads.

He's a tall drink of water at 6'3" and approx. 250 lbs. of muscle. If that's not enough to get at least 25 (or maybe more) women excited to battle for his affections, he is also the founder of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation. He formed the foundation in 2015 in honor of his young cousin who has Cystic Fibrosis.
