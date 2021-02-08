Cuomo tries to revive the arts with NY PopsUp, free performances

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is believe Arvy may have been a stowaway on a boat and ended up in Connecticut.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced NY PopsUp, a series of pop up performances to bring the arts back.It will include 100 days of 300 free pop-up performances across the state."They are free, not designed to be pre-scheduled and draw a crowd, because we actually don't want the crowd," Cuomo said.However, everyone will get a chance to see the performances as the events will then be shown online."Cities have taken a real blow during COVID, and the economy will not come back fast enough on its own - we must bring it back," Governor Cuomo said. "Creative synergies are vital for cities to survive, and our arts and cultural industries have been shut down all across the country, taking a terrible toll on workers and the economy. We want to be aggressive with reopening the State and getting our economy back on track, and NY PopsUp will be an important bridge to the broader reopening of our world-class performance venues and institutions. New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts."These will be the very first indoor performances since the pandemic began. The state called the pop ups a key step in the long process of getting tens-of-thousands of arts professionals around New York State back to work; and a bridge to getting Broadway and all of the New York cultural world open.These Flex Venues are established performance spaces without fixed seating and are thus able to be adapted for social distancing. Examples of these venues would include The SHED, The Apollo, Harlem Stage, La MaMa, and The Glimmerglass Festival's Alice Busch Opera Theater. All indoor events will strictly follow Department of Health public health and safety guidance.Opening day is February 20, when the members of the Artists Council will lead a performance at the Javits Center.During the run of the festival, NY PopsUp will grow in its scale, volume of performances, and geographical footprint, with events throughout New York State, from the Bronx to Staten Island, from Buffalo to Suffolk County, from the Hudson Valley to the Capitol.The performances will crescendo through the summer to the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and the opening of Little Island at Pier 55.The idea for Little Island, a soon-to-open, first-of-its-kind public park on the Hudson River that merges nature and art, was dreamt up as a solution to repair and reinvigorate New York's West Side after the destruction wrought by Hurricane Sandy.Stars participating include Hugh Jackman, Renee Fleming, Alec Baldwin, Chris Rock, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Patti Smith, Mandy Patinkin, among others.