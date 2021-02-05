Pets & Animals

Animal-loving pilot helps wayward pelican rescued from icy marina in Connecticut

ESSEX, Connecticut (WABC) -- A flying club in Connecticut helped a wayward pelican fly south for the winter.

The pelican, named Arvy, was rescued from an icy marina last week.

The injured bird was hypothermic, couldn't walk and could barely lift its head.

He was taken to a rescue called A Place Called Hope before members of a local flying club offered to airlift Arvy to a wildlife sanctuary in Florida.

"I just love animals and do anything I can to help animals, so when I saw this and saw he needed to get to his new home, I figured why not help out," pilot Arianna Strand said.

It is believe Arvy may have been blown by a storm or was a stowaway on a boat and ended up in Connecticut.

Pelicans are rarely seen north of Virginia.

He is now recovering at the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida.

