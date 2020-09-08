Derek Hough joins 'Dancing with the Stars' judges' table for Season 29

ABC premieres

NEW YORK -- He's back in the ballroom! Derek Hough, an Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion, officially joining "Dancing with the Stars," now as a judge!

Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges' table in the ballroom alongside new host Tyra Banks.

Meanwhile, in light of the coronavirus, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom. Fear not fans! Goodman will still be a part of the show, but in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.

"This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me," Hough said. "Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn't be more excited to be back in the ballroom."

Season 29 features a powerhouse lineup of celebrities including Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

"Dancing with the Stars" kicks off its new season live on Monday, September 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.
