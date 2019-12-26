Arts & Entertainment

Baby Yoda toys: How to preorder plush toys, bobbleheads on shopDisney.com

The Internet's favorite green baby is now available for you to take home!

While popular memes may refer to the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian" breakout star as "Baby Yoda," his official name is "The Child," and toys inspired by the character are now available on shopDisney.com.

Fans of the Disney+ show can preorder "The Child" plush toys, action figures, bobbleheads and Funko "Pop! Vinyls."

The action figures include the adorable 50-year-old creature in poses inspired by iconic scenes, such as eating a frog and using "The Force."

The orders won't arrive until March at the earliest.

The team behind "The Mandalorian" waited to release the toy in order to avoid spoiling "The Child's" episode 1 reveal.

Click here to learn more about "The Child" toys.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
