AMC to host 59-hour, 22-film Marvel Movie Marathon in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Marvel movie fans, Assemble!
Three AMC Theaters across the country, including AMC Lincoln Square 13 on the Upper West Side, are giving moviegoers the opportunity to watch every single Marvel movie in a row leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.
That means fans will get to spend a total of 59 hours and 7 minutes watching 22 Marvel movies back-to-back.
The epic marathon will kick-off at all 3 theaters on Tuesday April 23 at 10 a.m. local time and go all the way through Thursday April 25 when Avengers: Endgame will cap it off beginning at 5 p.m. local time.
AMC River East 21 in Illinois and AMC Metreon 16 in California are the other 2 theaters taking part in the Marvel movie marathon.
On Tuesday, Avengers: Endgame broke Fandango's ticket pre-sale record in a mere 6 hours.
The 22 Marvel movies in order:
Iron Man (2008)
The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
Iron Man 3 (2013)
Thor: The Dark World (2013)
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Ant-Man (2015)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Doctor Stranger (2016)
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
Captain Marvel (2019)
Avengers: End Game (2019)
