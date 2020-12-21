pixar

Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+: Release date, cast, 'Burrow' short and more

LOS ANGELES -- There are just a few days left until "Soul" is available to stream on Disney+. Here's a look at what we know about the film's release date, cast, plot and more.

"Soul" release date



"Soul" will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on Christmas Day in the United States.

The film was originally slated for a June 19, 2020, theatrical release but was pushed to November as theaters shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic. It moved to its current Christmas streaming release in October. In some international markets where Disney+ is not available, "Soul" will still have a theatrical release.

SEE ALSO: New Disney-Pixar movie 'Soul' takes us on a journey to learn more about life's deepest purpose

EMBED More News Videos

"I think we need a movie that looks for the good in people:' Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey appreciate smart, heartfelt messages offered in new Disney-Pixar movie 'Soul.'



"Soul" plot and cast



"Soul" tells the story of Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx, a band teacher whose soul becomes separated from his body. He finds himself in The Great Before, where souls get their personalities before coming to Earth, and sets off on a journey to show 22, a soul voiced by Tina Fey, what's great about being a human.

Here's a look at the main cast members:

  • Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner
  • Tina Fey as 22
  • Phylicia Rashad as Libba Gardner
  • Angela Bassett as Dorothea Williams
  • Daveed Diggs as Paul
  • Ahmir-Khalib Thompson aka Questlove as Curley


EMBED More News Videos

Superstar Jamie Foxx is making Pixar history as the first Black lead in one of its animated movies.



The production team includes director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

Pixar's short "Burrow"



Pixar is known for pairing its feature films with animated shorts, and "Soul" is no exception. The film will premiere on Disney+ alongside "Burrow."

Here's how Disney+ describes the short: "A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she's doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help."

"Burrow" runs just over six minutes. It was directed and written by Madeline Sharafian and produced by Mike Capbarat.

This photo released by Disney shows a scene from the Pixar short "Burrow."

Disney Pixar



"Soul" soundtrack and music



The film inspired a total of three albums, all available as of Dec. 18: "Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack," the "Soul Original Score" vinyl album and the "Music From and Inspired by Soul" vinyl album.

Jon Batiste as well as Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails wrote music for the film. "Rappin Ced" performed by Daveed Diggs, "Parting Ways" performed by Cody ChesnuTT and Batiste's cover of Curtis Mayfield's "It's All Right" are among the songs included on the soundtrack.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Pixar and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
Fey, Foxx lend voices to 'Soul'
Here's how Pixar's 1st Black lead character came to be
'Soul' stars on the importance of celebrating community | EXCLUSIVE
PIXAR
Here's how Pixar's 1st Black lead character came to be
Fey, Foxx lend voices to 'Soul'
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of NY/Newark
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Show More
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC unveils mental health resources for students amid pandemic
New Jersey makes changes to public health emergency, special elections
More TOP STORIES News