Arts & Entertainment

Fans camping out now for Wednesday's BTS Summer Stage concert in Central Park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS started camping out for their concert in Central Park -- one week early.

About 20 people were camped out Friday night at 72 Street and 5th Ave just outside Summer Stage at Central Park awaiting ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert, which kicks off next Wednesday with BTS.

Fans are not allowed to pitch tents but have fold-up chairs and blankets.

"For your safety, camping in the concrete jungle is not permitted. Please don't pitch tents in or outside #CentralPark," the NYPD's 19th Precinct tweeted.



Some fans have been on line since Wednesday, May 8. Again, concert is on Wednesday, May 15.

Tickets were free and are sold out.

All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Click here for the entire lineup.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citygmamusic newsgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Daycare teacher brought drugs to daycare, left them near toddlers
Waiter returns large check mistakenly left behind by woman who stiffed him for tip
Man found fatally shot in head in the Bronx
Vigil marks first anniversary of double murder in Brooklyn
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Show More
Woman who had eye gouged in NYPD arrest wants charges dropped
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
LIRR railworkers refusing OT shifts in unsanctioned job action
Police: Man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
More TOP STORIES News