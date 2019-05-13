BTS at MetLife Stadium: Be prepared for 2-hour delays on NJ Transit after concert

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fans of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS are being advised of the possibility of major delays after the superstars perform this weekend at MetLife Stadium.
BTS is playing at MetLife on Saturday and Sunday night after they kick off GMA's Summer Concert series this week.
New Jersey Transit is warning the public that fans could experience to up to 2-hour wait times to board trains from MetLife Stadium after the concert each night.
There is no direct train service between Penn Station and MetLife Stadium or Hoboken and MetLife Stadium, so fans will have to take any NJ Transit train that stops at Secaucus Junction and then transfer to a Meadowlands-bound train.
NJ Transit officials say rail service will begin departing from Secaucus to MetLife Stadium starting at 4:17 p.m. and will leave every 8 to 16 minutes.
Buses will provide transportation from Secaucus to MetLife prior to the 4:17 p.m. start time of rail service. Customers may experience wait times boarding buses at Secaucus before rail service begins.
After the concert, trains will operate from MetLife to Secaucus every 10 minutes until the crowds dissipate, and then every 15 to 20 minutes as needed.
The last train is scheduled to depart from the Meadowlands at 1 a.m. Buses will also provide limited service from MetLife Stadium to Secaucus after the concert to supplement rail service.
The rail line from MetLife has the operational capacity to move about 7,500 customers per hour.
Fans are strongly advised to plan ahead and carefully check rail schedules. Click here for for more information from NJ Transit.
