Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39 on Long Island

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A former WWE star and "Survivor" competitor has been found dead on Long Island.Suffolk County police say they responded to a call of a sick or injured person in Smithtown just before 5:30 a.m. ThursdayThey found 39-year-old Ashley Massaro and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Her cause of death has not been released, but authorities say it was determined to be non-criminal in nature.Massaro gained fame by winning the WWE's "2005 Raw Diva Search," and she stayed with the WWE for three years before cutting ties.In 2007, she competed on "Survivor: China," but she was voted off in the second episode.It was a big year for the rising star, as she also was featured as the April 2007 cover model on Playboy Magazine.The day before Massaro's death, she tweeted that she was answering lots of fan mail.