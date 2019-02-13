DISNEY

'Frozen 2': Disney releases first teaser trailer

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the sequel to ''Frozen.''

For the first time in forever, Frozen fans are getting a look at new adventures for Elsa and Anna.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on Wednesday. Though there's still much to be explained, it's clear from the trailer that the sisters will be going far from Arendelle, and their adventure will not be easy.

The sequel will be released about six years after the beloved 2013 animated film, which won Oscars for Animated Feature Film and Best Original song for "Let It Go." It created a cultural phenomenon and led to shorts and a Broadway show.

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) are among the cast expected to reprise their roles. Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have also joined the cast, according to IMDB.

The film is expected out sometime in November.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
