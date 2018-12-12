The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.
A Star Is Born was the top-nominated film with four. It was closely followed by BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite, with three apiece.
On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark each garnered four nominations.
The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Sunday, January 27, 2019.
Here is the full list of nominees for the SAG Awards.
FILM NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale in Vice
Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close in The Wife
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams in Vice
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie in Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas in Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins in King Lear
Bill Pullman in The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams in Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson in Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone in Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes in The Handmaid's Tale
John Krasinski in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk in Better Caul Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner in Ozark
Laura Linney in Ozark
Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Robin Wright in House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin in The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader in Barry
Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winker in Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda in Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid's Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GLOW
Mavel's Daredevil
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Alan Alda