Google 'Thanos' for an 'Avengers: Endgame' special treat

The 'Endgame' is in theaters and in your Google | Check out what happens when you type in "Thanos"

Google's just as excited for "Avengers: Endgame" as everyone else, it seems. If you search for "Thanos" you get a special treat.

Once you've got your search results, click on the image of the Infinity Gauntlet that appears on the right of the results page.

The gauntlet snaps and before your very eyes half of the results on the page just dissolve away.

Even the results count halves itself - from "About 107,000,000 results" to a mere 53,500,000.

But don't panic - you don't need to call in the remaining Avengers to set Google back to rights. Just click the gauntlet again and the Time Stone does its magic, returning your search results to their normal state.

"Avengers: Endgame" opened Thursday night and has already raked in a record-setting $60 million on its first night of release. It's on track to have potentially the biggest opening weekend in history.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC OTV Stations and Marvel Studios.
