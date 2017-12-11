ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Golden Globe Awards nominees: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' and more

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

Awards season is officially kicking off. On Thursday the Golden Globes, known as "Hollywood's biggest party," is announcing its nominations for awards in film and television. Films like A Star Is Born and Black Panther are expected to nab nominations.

Check back here as more nominations are announced.

The Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg. See the list of Golden Globe nominees below.
FILM CATEGORIES


Best Motion Picture - Drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born
Lucas Hedges in Boy Erased
Willem DaFoe in At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Glenn Close in The Wife
Lady Gaga in A Star is Born
Nicole Kidman in Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike in A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Elsie Fisher in Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron in Tully
Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Christian Bale in Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book
Robert Redford in The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly in Stan & Ollie

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Timothy Chalamet in Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams in Vice
Claire Foy in First Man
Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Peter Farrelly for Green Book
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"All The Stars" from Black Panther
"Girl the in the Movies" from Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War" from A Private War
"Revelation" from Boy Erased
"Shallow" from A Star is Born


TELEVISION CATEGORIES


Best Television Series - Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell in The Good Place
Candice Bergen in Murphy Brown
Allison Brie in GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing in Will & Grace

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen in Who Is America
Jim Carrey in Kidding
Michael Douglas in The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsawardgolden globe awardsbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldmoviesmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC
'Amahl and the Night Visitors:' Opera in a NYC soup kitchen
Holiday travel: Escape from New York City to Portland for the Festival of Lights
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Intense search for NYC father who disappeared on way to work
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
Suspect shot by police in the Bronx; woman, child injured
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
AccuWeather: Feels like winter
2-alarm house fire in Orange injures 2 people
NYPD to hold disciplinary hearing in Eric Garner case
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Show More
Search and rescue underway for 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Long Island man accused of leaving kids alone in cold car
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Contest opens for dream wedding at Empire State Building
More News