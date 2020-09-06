Arts & Entertainment

Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Billy Joel may have the record for the most concerts at Madison Square Garden, but he won't return to MSG for at least another year.

The artist announced his next concert at the Garden will take place on November 5, 2021. It will the first of six make-up shows.

Those shows were originally scheduled between March and August.

If you bought tickets to any those shows, they will be automatically renewed for a make-up show, or you can request a cash refund within the next 30 days.

