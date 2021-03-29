american idol

New Paltz's Laila Mach misses spot on 'American Idol' Top 24

Watch American Idol Sunday and Monday nights on ABC!
By
NEW YORK -- New Paltz's Laila Mach is going home after an incredible run on this season of 'American Idol.'

On Monday, the country got to see Mach sing an Alicia Keys song for 'American Idol,' with a full band during this season's 'Showstopper' segment.

Mach says it was an intense experience, and a first performing with a full band.

However, Mach was not among the contestants to crack the Top 24.

The 16-year-old singer has progressed steadily through Hollywood Week and onto duets, but the competition to emerge as one of the top 24 contestants ends Monday, as we learn who will continue.
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon has more on the New York's own Laila Mach on American Idol.



Mach was the last from our area to remain this season, and she says there has been mixed reaction at her high school to her newfound fame on 'Idol.'

"Half of them are extra rude to me now, because they're all, 'she's a wanna-be pop star,' I guess that's just how high schoolers are," Mach said. "And there are other people that hated me and bullied me all throughout middle school and my first half of high school and are now trying to be my best friend and are like 'I'm so proud of everything you're doing.'"

Mach said being on 'American Idol' has taught her a lot about confidence.

"I was always worried about how the other people were going to hear me and I was worried about pleasing the audience. I think what's more important is to please yourself and have you be proud because if you are proud of your own performance, it doesn't matter what anyone says to you," Mach explained.

You can see every performance on American Idol's YouTube channel and watch the full episodes anytime on Hulu.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew paltzentertainmentlionel richiemusicryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN IDOL
A showstopping cliffhanger on 'American Idol'
Former 'Idol' contestant from Staten Island releases 1st single
New Paltz's Laila Mach advances at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
Contestant faints as duets dazzle at Hollywood Week on 'Idol'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian woman on way to church attacked physically and verbally
New York expands vaccine eligibility to 30+ on Tuesday
NYPD seeking more information on brutal subway attack
COVID Updates: No vaccine appointment necessary for some at these NYC sites
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Superintendent accused of dismissing anti-Asian hate, BLM as political issues
The Countdown:9th Cuomo accuser comes forward; CDC warns of 'impending doom'
Show More
Cop leads fundraiser to buy new e-bike after teen was robbed
AccuWeather: Sunny and milder
New Cuomo accuser says governor 'aggressively' kissed cheeks
Sex trafficking crimes brought against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend
Scammers using insurance websites to file false unemployment claims
More TOP STORIES News