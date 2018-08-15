Last season's "American Idol" winner was joined by her boyfriend -- the runner-up from the same season -- for a performance on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building Wednesday.Yes, Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson has so far stood the test of time, and they told me they're tighter than ever.She sang, "I'll be going, going, going gone," but this couple has stayed, stayed, stayed together, and it's hard to believe they were unknown to us -- and to each other -- at this time last year."I was moving into an apartment and going to community college and spending a lot of time with my family," Poppe said. "And trying to get gigs anywhere that I could in Iowa, so it's totally a different life I'm living now."This past May, she was named the new "American Idol," while Hutchinson finished second. Their affection for each other made for a most emotional finale after it was revealed the two were dating.However, Hutchinson told me their relationship is no publicity stunt."I'm with Maddie because Maddie's great," the 19-year-old said. "I love being with her, and I'd be with her if neither one of us were on a singing show. It just happens to be the way I met her."Poppe notes her sudden success left her overwhelmed at times, and Hutchinson was her rock."There were a lot of times when I didn't think I could do it, and I didn't believe in myself," she said. "But he definitely believed in me the whole way and was always there to reassure me. And when I got homesick, he was always there to comfort me."They also sang Carole King's tune, "You've Got a Friend," like they meant it.The two are in town along with season eight winner Kris Allen to promote the "Idol" summer tour featuring the top seven finalists. They're playing The Space at Westbury on Long Island Thursday night, along with two dates in New Jersey after that.This was their first trip up the Empire State Building, with Hutchinson especially amazed at the view and their good fortune."It's incredible," he said. "What better way to have your first real time in New York than be on top of the Empire State Building."As part of her prize package from "American Idol," Poppe won a trip to Hawaii and promised to take Hutchinson along as her plus-one, but it hasn't happened yet. The couple's been too busy performing to go on vacation.----------