Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest host special event at the Paley Center

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It was a special night for the ABC family as the Paley Center for Media welcomed Emmy-winning morning show duo Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted the special event called 'Live at the Paley Center' on Wednesday night.

The two show hosts joined 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Executive Producer Michael Gelman and spoke about the show and its success.

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir moderated the event.

Kelly and Ryan talked about what has made the show so popular for so many years, and the deep connection that they have with their viewers.

"Our job is to create that companionship and that comfort with people that we've never met," Seacrest said.

Kelly and Ryan have been a team on the show since 2017.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmidtownmanhattannew york citylive with kelly and ryandavid muirlive kelly and ryanpaley center for media
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey has first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, Gov. Murphy reports
MTA worker assaulted at NYC subway station; delays on 2, 5 trains
5 more COVID-19 patients test positive; 11 cases in New York
1st public school district in NY closes in response to coronavirus
AccuWeather: Lots of sun and less wind
Woman speaks out after man indecently exposed himself outside building
Coronavirus News: Warning to businesses against price gouging
Show More
NYC school teacher self-quarantines after traveling abroad
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Deportation nightmare comes true for NJ family, father sent back to Honduras
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
7 charged with stealing $1M from ATM drivers across NYC
More TOP STORIES News