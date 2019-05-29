Lin-Manuel Miranda looking for local extras for 'In the Heights' movie

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda is getting ready to make a movie based on his first hit musical, 'In the Heights' - and it turns out, you could be in it.
Miranda was in Washington Heights on Tuesday night to accept an award on behalf of Warner Brothers Pictures for the studio's commitment to film on location in Upper Manhattan.
The filmmakers are looking for local residents of all ages to appear as extras.
Tuesday's event also celebrated the opening of the 17th Annual Uptown Arts Festival.
