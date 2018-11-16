NEW YORK (WABC) --Eyewitness News is celebrating 50 years after it all began on Nov. 17, 1968.
Since then, we have had 12 presidential elections, countless hurricanes and blizzards and our share of tragedies and triumphs as this region has grown and changed dramatically.
Check out the video player above for a look back at our history at Eyewitness News -- from the people who lived it.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube