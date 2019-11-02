Macy's unveils new character balloons for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Macy's newest balloon stars will take center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy's Balloonfest, in preparation for the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.New giant balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham, and SpongeBob SquarePants and pal Gary.New heritage balloons include Smokey Bear and world-renowned contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's "Love Flies Up to the Sky."Each year Macy's welcomes new and beloved characters from entertainment and pop culture.At Macy's Balloonfest, the parade's newest balloons are expertly test flown under the direction of Macy's highly skilled flight management team.Along with a few hundred handlers, the team will take the balloons out for an outdoor trial run to get firsthand experience flying the new stars ahead of their Thanksgiving Day debuts.The Balloonfest takes place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.----------