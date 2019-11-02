Arts & Entertainment

Macy's unveils new character balloons for the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Macy's newest balloon stars will take center stage during their outdoor test flights at Macy's Balloonfest, in preparation for the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

New giant balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham, and SpongeBob SquarePants and pal Gary.

New heritage balloons include Smokey Bear and world-renowned contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama's "Love Flies Up to the Sky."

Each year Macy's welcomes new and beloved characters from entertainment and pop culture.

At Macy's Balloonfest, the parade's newest balloons are expertly test flown under the direction of Macy's highly skilled flight management team.

Along with a few hundred handlers, the team will take the balloons out for an outdoor trial run to get firsthand experience flying the new stars ahead of their Thanksgiving Day debuts.

The Balloonfest takes place at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrutherfordthanksgivingmacy'smacy's thanksgiving day paradefeel goodballoon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 19-year-old woman's body found inside NJ parking garage
Employee accused of molesting 7-year-old boy in LI supermarket
Marchers protest against NYPD, MTA after subway melee
Police: 5 women attack cab driver with chemical spray in NYC
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
Show More
Survey: 80 percent of women have been harassed while running
Sunny and cool to start the weekend
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
LI Boy Scouts leader charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old
Man accused of biting, punching 82-year-old mother on LI
More TOP STORIES News