Meet the 30 women vying for 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood's heart

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Colton Underwood will meet 30 beautiful and accomplished women when he begins his journey as The Bachelor on ABC next month.


Before his journey begins, Colton will talk with Chris Harrison about the backlash he received after he was announced as the new Bachelor and his readiness to become a husband.

Top of mind for most viewers in Bachelor Nation is what will happen when Colton is in the fantasy suites? The self-proclaimed virgin says that he is keeping an open mind and anything is possible.

Night one, Colton is swept away by a very assertive woman, and he is surprised at how much chemistry he feels with some of the others as well. There are even a few kisses.

The 30 women who will vie for Colton's heart are the following:
Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts
Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey
Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York
Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California
Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina
Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California
Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia
Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas
Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon
Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska
Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California
Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas
Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama
Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California
Adrianne "Jane," 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California
Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California
Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California
Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas
Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida
Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina
Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas
Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California
Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York
Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado
Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California
Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California


At the end of the first night, Colton has to send seven ladies home. The 23 remaining bachelorettes will travel with Colton around the world to find adventure and hopefully love! Their travels will bring them to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Portugal, and even to Colton's hometown of Denver, Colorado.

The 23rd season of the The Bachelor will kick off on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8|7c with a live three-hour special on ABC.
