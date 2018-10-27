GHOST

Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for Halloween, author Julie Rieger visited Eyewitness News to talk about her new memoir, "The Ghost Photographer."

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Are you one of the 45 percent of Americans who believe in ghosts? Then this is a story for you!

Just in time for Halloween, author Julie Rieger visited Eyewitness News to talk about her new memoir, "The Ghost Photographer."

In her memoir, the Southern-born Rieger details her life as a big-time Hollywood executive. But once her mother died, Rieger says the make-believe world of movies became reality when she capture a ghost in a photograph.

Since, she has begun to explore her psychic abilities and wants to share her experiences of the paranormal and unexplained!

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentghosthalloweenNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GHOST
Halloween phobias you might have
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
Who is the girl playing in the woods?
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
More ghost
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Budget Getaway: Getaway to Detroit
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Enough' gun violence
'Hunter Killer' review: Not worth your money
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Active shooting reports at synagogue in Pittsburgh
Police: Sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings damaging wind to NYC area
Pipe bomb suspect arrested after DNA match
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
2 arrested in shooting involving rapper Tekashi69
Dodgers win World Series game 3 after 18 innings
Community mourns father shot while son was watching
Show More
8th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
More News