Music legends Nas, LL Cool J help break ground on Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Universal Hip Hop Museum

SOUTH BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Hip Hop legends joined Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. Thursday to break ground on the first phase of Bronx Point, which will include the permanent home of the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, Lil Kim, Naughty by Nature, Grandmaster Flash, Slick Rick, Michael Bivins and EMPD were all in attendance, joined by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, City Council Member Diana Ayala and other city officials.

"Hip hop is one of those things that really gave my life meaning," LL Cool J said. "It made me feel like I really could do something with my life."

The much-anticipated $349 million mixed-use project along the Harlem River waterfront in the South Bronx is being developed by L+M Development Partners and Type A Projects, co-hosts of the groundbreaking ceremony.

"It taught me more than schools taught me, believe it or not," Nas said. "I'm proud to be here in the mecca of hip hop, the Bronx."

Bronx Point's first phase will deliver 542 units of permanently affordable housing to the Lower Concourse neighborhood, along with approximately 2.8 acres of public open space.

Additionally, the project will deliver an array of cultural and community-focused programming, including the museum, an early childhood space run by BronxWorks, and outdoor science programming run by the Billion Oyster Project.

The event, which also served as the official launch of the Universal Hip Hop Museum's capital campaign, featured remarks from museum representatives, Empire State Development Corporation, New York City Economic Development Corporation, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, Bronx Community Board #4, Wells Fargo, and BronxWorks.

For more on the Universal Hip Hop Museum, visit UHHM.org/.

