New exhibit celebrates Woodstock at The Grammy Museum

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Next month marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, and various celebrations are planned to mark the occasion. The festival that came to define a generation is being celebrated with an exhibit at The Grammy Museum in Newark. The Museum, tucked inside The Prudential Center, has been called, "another jewel in the revitalization of Newark," and if you haven't been, then I hope you can take the opportunity to go see "Woodstock: Fifty Years Down The Road.""By the time they got to Woodstock, we were half a million strong, and everywhere there was song and celebration." As the famous tune by Joni Mitchell goes, so goes this new exhibit. "It's still a moving vision," says Mark Conklin, who is Director of Artist Relations and Programming.The exhibit lends nuance to an event that's come to be defined by an Oscar winning documentary. It's been said that if you can remember Woodstock, then you probably weren't there; but a collective memory can be found through the lens of photographer Henry Diltz. "How it unfolded," Conklin told me, "what it felt like. You can almost smell the mud actually. We almost put some mud out but we decided not to." You will find an original ticket, and who knew there was a program for the event that actually took place sixty miles southwest of Woodstock, NY in the town of Bethel. "If this festival had happened now there'd probably be a bunch of lawsuits," said Conklin with a smile, "people had to overcome a lot."A new PBS film shows how close to chaos organizers came. There was a sanitation crisis, a medical crisis. New York's Governor, Nelson Rockefeller, was considering sending in the National Guard. Each one of those crisis could have meant disaster for this event.Today at the site, the original grounds are pristine and home to another museum but for those unable to make the trip there, the exhibit at The Prudential Center is a worthy reminder of a legacy forged on an August weekend, half a century ago.The anniversary falls on Thursday, August 15th and I am looking forward to reporting live from Bethel for Eyewitness News First at Four. In the meantime, the exhibit at The Grammy Museum is open daily.----------