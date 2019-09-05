New 'Friends' pop-up called "The One with the Pop-up" opens in New York City

A new "Friends" pop-up called "The One with the Pop-up" opened in the Big Apple and Eyewitness News got a sneak preview - kicked off by cast members such as Maggie Wheeler and James Michael Tyler.
"Anybody who loved Friends will be thrilled to come to this space and to just have those memories come rushing back," said Wheeler, who played hysterical "Janice" with that unforgettable laugh.
Fans can explore set re-creations, including Central Perk (did someone say orange couch?), props, and costumes that have defined 25 years of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler, and Phoebe.
"You don't get to do that really - you don't get to live in this set - except for everybody who's done that in their hearts and minds," said Wheeler. "So I think to come here and really experience it is going to be a huge thrill."
Check out the map of the immersive pop-up experience:
Visitors will be encouraged to take photos and post them on social media using #friendspopup.
"The thing I remember the most is the very last episode - because it was really sad," said James Michael Tyler, who played "Gunther". "I spent ten years with this amazing cast and crew and did that final scene where Gunther expresses his love for Rachel... and Jennifer and I were actually really crying."
Do you love "The One with All the Thanksgivings?" You can shake a turkey on your own head.
When you want attention during the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/Q1M1587bL3— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) November 21, 2018
Or, what about "PIVOT!" Think you could do better than Ross? Give it a try!
#PIVOT! pic.twitter.com/pNA9iMQjna— FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) August 23, 2017
The location will also have special "Friends" merchandise for sale. Tickets are sold out, but like Janice, you never know when we'll be back.
The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week through October 6 at 76 Mercer Street in SoHo. For more information, visit https://www.friends25popup.com/
