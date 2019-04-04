Arts & Entertainment

NYC movie theater to host 59-hour marathon of all 22 Marvel Cinematic Universe films

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Marvel movie fans, Assemble!

Three AMC Theaters across the country, including AMC Lincoln Square 13 on the Upper West Side, are giving moviegoers the opportunity to watch every single Marvel movie in a row leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.

That means fans will get to spend a total of 59 hours and 7 minutes watching 22 Marvel movies back-to-back.

The epic marathon will kick-off at all 3 theaters on Tuesday April 23 at 10 a.m. local time and go all the way through Thursday April 25 when Avengers: Endgame will cap it off beginning at 5 p.m. local time.

AMC River East 21 in Illinois and AMC Metreon 16 in California are the other 2 theaters taking part in the Marvel movie marathon.

On Tuesday, Avengers: Endgame broke Fandango's ticket pre-sale record in a mere 6 hours.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.

