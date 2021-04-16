Oscars 2021: See who's performing best original song nominees in Academy Awards pre-show

"Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

"Husavik" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)

"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)" (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami..." (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)

LOS ANGELES -- Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren will perform the five nominees for best original song during the Oscars pre-show this year, producers announced Friday.The songs will be pre-taped and performed in full. They will air as part of "Oscars: Into the Spotlight," which starts at 6:30 p.m ET | 3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.Four of the performances will be pre-taped on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while the fifth performance will be taped in Iceland.This year's nominees for best original song are:ABC also announced Friday that Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery will host the "Into the Spotlight" pre-show, which will include an appearance by DJ Tara. Colman Domingo and Andrew Rannells will host with "Oscars: After Dark" later in the evening following the award show."We've come up with some serious pre-game and post-game action to enhance our main event," Oscars producers said in a joint statement. "Our suggestion is just tune in for the whole shebang, otherwise you'll miss something really unexpected and fun."