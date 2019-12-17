'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers: See who's ringing in 2020 on ABC

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC on Dec. 31. This year's show marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest New Year's Eve celebration. It will feature more than five hours of content from four cities in three time zones across America.
Here's the full list of performers and hosts across the United States:
Times Square (Eastern time zone)
Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale
Performers:
- Post Malone
- BTS
- Sam Hunt
- Alanis Morissette and the Broadway cast of "Jagged Little Pill"
Miami (Eastern time zone)
Performers: Jonas Brothers
New Orleans (Central time zone)
Host: Billy Porter
Performers: Sheryl Crow and Usher
Hollywood (Pacific time zone)
Host: Ciara
Performers:
- Ciara
- Paula Abdul
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Blanco Brown
- Dan + Shay
- Green Day
- Dua Lipa
- Ava Max
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Anthony Ramos
- Salt-N-Pepa
- SHAED
In addition to the musical performances, country singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year live on the air, and YouTube will look back at some of the decade's biggest trends on its platform and make a surprise announcement.