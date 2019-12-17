'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers: See who's ringing in 2020 on ABC

Post Malone

NEW YORK -- Multi-platinum rapper Post Malone will bid farewell to 2019 as the headlining act on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" on ABC, performing just minutes before the ball drops and the new year arrives.This year's show marks the 48th anniversary of America's biggest New Year's Eve celebration. It will feature more than five hours of content from four cities in three time zones across America.Here's the full list of performers and hosts across the United States:Hosts: Ryan Seacrest, Lucy HalePerformers:Performers: Jonas BrothersHost: Billy PorterPerformers: Sheryl Crow and UsherHost: CiaraPerformers:In addition to the musical performances, country singer Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First POWERBALL Millionaire of the Year live on the air, and YouTube will look back at some of the decade's biggest trends on its platform and make a surprise announcement.